Analysts Set SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Price Target at $306.83

Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $306.83.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SITM shares. TheStreet upgraded SiTime from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $281.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on SiTime from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays increased their target price on SiTime from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on SiTime from $180.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Get SiTime alerts:

In related news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 25,000 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.38, for a total value of $5,434,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 150 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.15, for a total value of $33,022.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,209 shares of company stock worth $20,483,655 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SITM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SiTime by 9.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 48,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,822,000 after acquiring an additional 4,071 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in SiTime in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SiTime in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,111,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in SiTime by 26.2% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,658 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in SiTime by 213.2% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 8,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SITM traded down $7.24 on Tuesday, reaching $284.46. The stock had a trading volume of 6,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,943. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 433.48, a PEG ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $246.79 and a 200 day moving average of $179.03. SiTime has a twelve month low of $75.81 and a twelve month high of $321.00.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.28. SiTime had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 7.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SiTime will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

See Also: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.