Analysts Set NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Price Target at $90.25

Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $95.56.

NTAP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NetApp from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.48, for a total value of $397,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carrie Palin sold 1,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total value of $165,658.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,617 shares of company stock valued at $1,339,594 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 38.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,510 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 4.2% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,801 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 23.4% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 32,370 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 6,133 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of NetApp during the second quarter valued at $435,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 50.7% during the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 136,186 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $11,142,000 after acquiring an additional 45,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTAP stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.78. The company had a trading volume of 25,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,681,379. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.23. NetApp has a 52 week low of $57.92 and a 52 week high of $94.69.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 151.60%. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that NetApp will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. NetApp’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

