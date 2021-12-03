Analysts Set MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) Price Target at C$12.37

Shares of MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$12.43.

MEG has been the subject of several research reports. ATB Capital restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$14.75 price objective on shares of MEG Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$9.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

MEG stock traded up C$0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$10.80. 1,520,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,339,654. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.31 billion and a PE ratio of 26.68. MEG Energy has a 1-year low of C$3.85 and a 1-year high of C$12.07.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

