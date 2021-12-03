Analysts Set Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) PT at $190.00

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $190.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MANH shares. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of Manhattan Associates stock traded down $5.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $149.47. The company had a trading volume of 3,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,288. The firm has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 88.07 and a beta of 1.96. Manhattan Associates has a one year low of $98.00 and a one year high of $188.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.38.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $169.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.05 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 17.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Manhattan Associates will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MANH. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,955,023 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $452,206,000 after purchasing an additional 822,685 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,143,407 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $310,451,000 after purchasing an additional 580,286 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 118.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 473,704 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,611,000 after purchasing an additional 257,011 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 980.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 280,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,962,000 after purchasing an additional 254,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,790,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $404,107,000 after purchasing an additional 228,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

