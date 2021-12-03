Analysts Set JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) Price Target at $39.67

Shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.22.

JKS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. CIBC upgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $66.10 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of JinkoSolar from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of JinkoSolar in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of JinkoSolar from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 169.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 16,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 10,396 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 59.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 10,732 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in JinkoSolar by 45.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after acquiring an additional 23,581 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in JinkoSolar in the third quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 291.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after buying an additional 37,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JKS traded down $4.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,146,849. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.67 and its 200-day moving average is $49.41. JinkoSolar has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $85.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. JinkoSolar had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 2.79%. JinkoSolar’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.91) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JinkoSolar will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JinkoSolar Company Profile

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. manufactures innovative solar modules. It distributes solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

