Analysts Set Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Price Target at $334.36

Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $334.36.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

In other news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.85, for a total transaction of $105,170,192.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda P. Hefner sold 2,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.72, for a total value of $663,628.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 750,719 shares of company stock valued at $233,160,046. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the third quarter worth about $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 146.3% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $314.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,424,525. The firm has a market cap of $224.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.70. Danaher has a 1-year low of $211.22 and a 1-year high of $333.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $307.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $294.93.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.24. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Danaher will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.65%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

