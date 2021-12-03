Analysts Set Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA) Target Price at $22.80

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AYLA shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Ayala Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AYLA. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Ayala Pharmaceuticals by 36.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 961,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,905,000 after purchasing an additional 257,246 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $502,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $46,000. 15.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AYLA traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.01. The company had a trading volume of 20,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,635. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.77 and a 200 day moving average of $11.07. The company has a market cap of $125.55 million, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of -0.26. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $7.74 and a 1 year high of $28.68.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $0.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.82 million. Ayala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 91.26% and a negative net margin of 1,177.26%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ayala Pharmaceuticals will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ayala Pharmaceuticals

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, which is an intravenous injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.

