Analysts Set Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Price Target at $239.89

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $239.89.

AAP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $240.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Argus lifted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

In other news, EVP Robert B. Cushing sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $707,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,184,266.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the third quarter worth about $4,178,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 3.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 106,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 1.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 66,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,708,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 8.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 295,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,573,000 after purchasing an additional 23,275 shares during the period. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,506,000. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAP stock traded down $1.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $226.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 543,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,896. Advance Auto Parts has a 52-week low of $143.15 and a 52-week high of $243.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $224.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.29.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.34. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts will post 11.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.49%.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.