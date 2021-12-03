Analysts Anticipate Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) to Announce $0.08 EPS

Analysts expect Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) to post $0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Yamana Gold’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.07. Yamana Gold posted earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Yamana Gold will report full-year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Yamana Gold.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $452.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AUY shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.40 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Yamana Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Yamana Gold from C$7.00 to C$6.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised Yamana Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.26.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 14,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Yamana Gold by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 31,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Yamana Gold by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 214,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Yamana Gold by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Yamana Gold by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 4,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.73% of the company’s stock.

Yamana Gold stock opened at $3.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Yamana Gold has a 12-month low of $3.76 and a 12-month high of $6.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

