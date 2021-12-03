Analysts Anticipate Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) to Announce $1.41 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) to report $1.41 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.46. Cboe Global Markets reported earnings per share of $1.21 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will report full year earnings of $5.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $5.82. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.51 to $6.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cboe Global Markets.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $369.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CBOE. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Compass Point upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.46.

Shares of CBOE stock traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $128.00. The company had a trading volume of 196,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,342. Cboe Global Markets has a 12 month low of $84.65 and a 12 month high of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.40. The company has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05 and a beta of 0.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.93%.

In other news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 2,000 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.46, for a total value of $264,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Janet P. Froetscher sold 5,000 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total value of $666,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,939,470 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 468.7% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 526,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,236,000 after buying an additional 434,077 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the third quarter valued at $4,161,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the third quarter valued at $2,659,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the third quarter valued at $351,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 2.1% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 6,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. 79.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

