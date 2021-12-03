Analysts Anticipate Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) to Announce $1.06 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) will announce earnings per share of $1.06 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Camden National’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.07. Camden National posted earnings per share of $1.22 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camden National will report full-year earnings of $4.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.53 to $4.57. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Camden National.

Get Camden National alerts:

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $45.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.84 million. Camden National had a net margin of 35.38% and a return on equity of 13.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CAC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Camden National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dean Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Camden National during the second quarter valued at $1,287,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Camden National by 7.0% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 52,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,490,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Camden National by 0.8% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,076,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Camden National by 2.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Camden National during the first quarter worth $367,000. 66.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CAC traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $46.47. The company had a trading volume of 24,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,417. The stock has a market capitalization of $690.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.13. Camden National has a 52 week low of $34.63 and a 52 week high of $50.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Camden National’s payout ratio is currently 30.57%.

About Camden National

Camden National Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and companies through its subsidiary, Camden National Bank. Its services includes lending, checking, savings, time deposits, cash management, brokerage, wealth management, and trust. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Camden, ME.

Featured Story: Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Camden National (CAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Camden National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.