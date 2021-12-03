Analysts Anticipate Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) to Post $0.43 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) will post $0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Avangrid’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.34. Avangrid reported earnings of $0.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Avangrid will report full year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.18. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Avangrid.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

AGR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Avangrid from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avangrid from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Avangrid has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avangrid by 24.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,165,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $368,518,000 after buying an additional 1,388,767 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Avangrid by 1,755.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 457,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,214,000 after purchasing an additional 432,446 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Avangrid by 23.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,677,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,296,000 after purchasing an additional 313,371 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Avangrid by 144.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 521,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,822,000 after purchasing an additional 308,114 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Avangrid by 421.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 349,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,974,000 after purchasing an additional 282,430 shares during the period. 10.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avangrid stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.22. 12,901 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 540,131. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.17. Avangrid has a fifty-two week low of $44.02 and a fifty-two week high of $55.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.20 and its 200-day moving average is $52.31.

Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

