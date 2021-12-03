Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Holdings Decreased by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. reduced its position in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 15.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 864 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amkor Technology by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Amkor Technology by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Amkor Technology by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 36,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Amkor Technology by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 90,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 5.2% during the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. 38.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut Amkor Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Amkor Technology stock opened at $22.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.48. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.56 and a 52 week high of $29.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.04.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. This is a boost from Amkor Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 7.08%.

In related news, Director Winston J. Churchill sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total value of $448,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.46, for a total value of $711,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 119,375 shares of company stock valued at $2,919,775. Insiders own 58.90% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

