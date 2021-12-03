Amie Thuener O’toole Sells 48 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,884.25, for a total value of $138,444.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Amie Thuener O’toole also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 2nd, Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,896.12, for a total value of $139,013.76.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $2,875.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,699.00 and a 52-week high of $3,037.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2,866.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,726.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $16.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3,190.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,178.21.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Alphabet by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 834 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $366,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 406 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,852,000. Finally, First United Bank Trust increased its position in Alphabet by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 211 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

