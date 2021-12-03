Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.06

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.06 and traded as low as $0.96. Amerigo Resources shares last traded at $0.97, with a volume of 60,595 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $177.96 million, a P/E ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 3.40.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.0646 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.15%. Amerigo Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.27%.

Amerigo Resources Ltd. is engaged in the production and sale of copper and molybdenum concentrates. The company was founded by Klaus Zeitle on January 23, 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

