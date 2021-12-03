America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 778 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in America’s Car-Mart were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the second quarter worth $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 27.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the second quarter worth $228,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 82,900.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the second quarter worth $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of America’s Car-Mart stock opened at $100.66 on Friday. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.12 and a twelve month high of $177.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $658.01 million, a P/E ratio of 6.31, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.32.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.13. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 10.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.05 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 12.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. TheStreet cut America’s Car-Mart from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.

America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.

