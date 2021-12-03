American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Purchased by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the third quarter worth $201,000. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 4.7% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO grew its position in American Water Works by 3.9% during the third quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 82,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,988,000 after buying an additional 3,140 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the third quarter valued at $556,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the third quarter valued at $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

In other American Water Works news, VP Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,362 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total transaction of $406,334.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Cheryl Norton sold 2,906 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.47, for a total transaction of $504,103.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,559 shares of company stock worth $6,506,950. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

AWK has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.00.

NYSE:AWK opened at $170.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $171.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $30.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.27. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.01 and a twelve month high of $189.35.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 11.48%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.38%.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

