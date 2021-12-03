American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Rating Increased to Outperform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a $42.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.05% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.64.

Shares of AEL stock opened at $35.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. American Equity Investment Life has a 1 year low of $26.21 and a 1 year high of $38.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.23.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.70. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $542.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anant Bhalla sold 10,214 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $302,742.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 60,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

