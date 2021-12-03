American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $58.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.39% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “American Campus Communities, Inc. is a real estate investment trust (REIT). Through ACC’s controlling interest in American Campus Communities Operating Partnership L.P. (ACCOP), ACC is one of the largest owners, managers and developers of high quality student housing properties in the United States in terms of beds owned and under management. ACC is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity REIT with expertise in the acquisition, design, financing, development, construction management, leasing and management of student housing properties. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on American Campus Communities in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on American Campus Communities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.44.

NYSE ACC opened at $52.07 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. American Campus Communities has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $55.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 400.54, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.99.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 0.55% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $228.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Campus Communities will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 12,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $642,640.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 5,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total transaction of $296,995.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACC. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in American Campus Communities by 585.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in American Campus Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in shares of American Campus Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of American Campus Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

