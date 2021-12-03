American Acquisition Opportunity (NASDAQ:AMAO) Trading 0.2% Higher

American Acquisition Opportunity Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAO) shares traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.00 and last traded at $10.00. 1,509 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 24,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.98.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Acquisition Opportunity during the third quarter worth $86,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Acquisition Opportunity during the second quarter worth about $99,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Acquisition Opportunity during the third quarter worth about $99,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in American Acquisition Opportunity in the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Acquisition Opportunity in the second quarter valued at approximately $284,000. 63.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Acquisition Opportunity Inc intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the land holdings and resources industry in the United States.

