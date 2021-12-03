Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.39 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) will post sales of $1.39 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ameren’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.37 billion and the highest is $1.41 billion. Ameren reported sales of $1.33 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameren will report full-year sales of $6.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.14 billion to $6.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.34 billion to $6.67 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ameren.

Get Ameren alerts:

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.04. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AEE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ameren from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Ameren from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Ameren from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Ameren by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 17,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 7,959 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Ameren by 23.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in Ameren by 7.7% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 16,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new position in Ameren in the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Ameren by 27.5% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 29,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 6,444 shares in the last quarter. 76.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AEE traded up $1.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.58. 30,788 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,286,354. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.31. Ameren has a 12-month low of $69.79 and a 12-month high of $90.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 57.59%.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ameren (AEE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.