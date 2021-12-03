Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,619 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,236 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,619 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 6.5% of Ameraudi Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $15,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,520,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,652,084,000 after buying an additional 17,456,799 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,575,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,969,669,000 after purchasing an additional 10,181,640 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 42,283,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,631,696,000 after purchasing an additional 8,557,277 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 83.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,740,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,664,000 after acquiring an additional 8,517,357 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,190,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,150,000 after buying an additional 6,019,104 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BND traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $85.32. The stock had a trading volume of 33,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,717,242. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $84.22 and a 1-year high of $88.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.77.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

