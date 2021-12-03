Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.9% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 816.7% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $42,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $49.98. 59,824 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,516,022. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.93. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $45.60 and a 1 year high of $53.49.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.