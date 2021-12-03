Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. Buys 62,690 Shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) by 87.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,690 shares during the quarter. iShares Latin America 40 ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Ameraudi Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF were worth $3,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 60,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 5,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000.

Get iShares Latin America 40 ETF alerts:

ILF stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.73. 6,842 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,554,583. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.51. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 52 week low of $23.50 and a 52 week high of $32.52.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

Read More: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Latin America 40 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Latin America 40 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.