Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Trimmed by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 3.3% of New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $93,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,727,219 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $112,586,869,000 after buying an additional 112,965 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,173,783 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $55,640,401,000 after buying an additional 338,793 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,963,398 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $54,916,643,000 after buying an additional 89,867 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,446,833 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,139,577,000 after buying an additional 135,223 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,749,351 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $23,148,269,000 after buying an additional 146,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $3,437.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 trillion, a PE ratio of 67.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.11. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,881.00 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,421.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,415.63.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by ($2.98). The company had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $12.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total value of $166,085,361.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,537.00, for a total value of $3,374,298.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,212 shares of company stock valued at $292,479,991. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,370.00 to $4,460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $4,300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,173.80.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

