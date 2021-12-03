Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,887 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 2.0% of Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $78,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $52,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $72,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 62.5% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,173.80.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,537.00, for a total transaction of $3,374,298.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,676.00, for a total value of $1,808,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,212 shares of company stock valued at $292,479,991. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,437.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,421.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,415.63. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,881.00 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 trillion, a PE ratio of 67.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $12.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.78 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

