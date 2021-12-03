Alumina Limited (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) Short Interest Update

Alumina Limited (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 31.8% from the October 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Citigroup lowered Alumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

AWCMY stock opened at $5.13 on Friday. Alumina has a 1 year low of $4.44 and a 1 year high of $6.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.42.

Alumina Ltd. engages in the business of bauxite mining and alumina refining. It also focuses on investing in selected aluminium smelting operations. The company was founded on December 11, 2002 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

