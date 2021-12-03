Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.02 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) will announce earnings per share of $1.02 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Altus Midstream’s earnings. Altus Midstream posted earnings per share of ($5.58) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 118.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altus Midstream will report full-year earnings of $5.53 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.20 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Altus Midstream.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altus Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. TheStreet raised Altus Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.
ALTM stock traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.61. The stock had a trading volume of 487 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,512. Altus Midstream has a 52-week low of $39.73 and a 52-week high of $91.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.22. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 3.58.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.14%. Altus Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.96%.
About Altus Midstream
Altus Midstream Co engages in the ownership of gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets. It focuses on the Permian Basin of West Texas. The company was founded on December 12, 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altus Midstream (ALTM)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Altus Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.