Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) Short Interest Update

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, an increase of 68.9% from the October 31st total of 728,300 shares. Approximately 10.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of AESE opened at $1.90 on Friday. Allied Esports Entertainment has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $4.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.03.

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). Allied Esports Entertainment had a net margin of 1,245.52% and a negative return on equity of 63.29%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Allied Esports Entertainment will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Knighted Pastures Llc bought 489,948 shares of Allied Esports Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.80 per share, for a total transaction of $881,906.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Adam J. Pliska sold 106,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.93, for a total value of $204,855.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 728,391 shares of company stock worth $1,325,216. 41.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AESE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $178,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $268,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment by 141.3% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 94,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 55,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment by 22.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 30,022 shares in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Allied Esports Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

About Allied Esports Entertainment

Allied Esports Entertainment, Inc is an esports entertainment company, which engages in the creation of esports venues and live events for both video games and poker. It operates through the following segments: Poker, gaming & entertainment and E-sports. The Poker, gaming & entertainment segment provides televised gaming and entertainment, land-based poker tournaments, online and mobile poker applications through World Poker Tour (WPT).

