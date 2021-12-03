Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) Major Shareholder Buys $325,340.73 in Stock

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) major shareholder Knighted Pastures Llc acquired 173,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.87 per share, with a total value of $325,340.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Knighted Pastures Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 30th, Knighted Pastures Llc bought 489,948 shares of Allied Esports Entertainment stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.80 per share, with a total value of $881,906.40.

On Monday, November 1st, Knighted Pastures Llc bought 64,464 shares of Allied Esports Entertainment stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.83 per share, with a total value of $117,969.12.

Shares of NASDAQ AESE opened at $1.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.03. Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $4.31.

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). Allied Esports Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 63.29% and a net margin of 1,245.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment in the second quarter worth $268,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment by 22.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 30,022 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment by 10.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 571,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 54,091 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment during the second quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment by 141.3% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 94,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 55,100 shares during the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allied Esports Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday.

About Allied Esports Entertainment

Allied Esports Entertainment, Inc is an esports entertainment company, which engages in the creation of esports venues and live events for both video games and poker. It operates through the following segments: Poker, gaming & entertainment and E-sports. The Poker, gaming & entertainment segment provides televised gaming and entertainment, land-based poker tournaments, online and mobile poker applications through World Poker Tour (WPT).

