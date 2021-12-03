AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Stock Position Cut by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC lessened its stake in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) by 30.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,520 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,001 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 584 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AllianceBernstein by 83.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.24% of the company’s stock.

Get AllianceBernstein alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on AB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AllianceBernstein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AllianceBernstein has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.29.

NYSE AB opened at $50.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.40. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 52-week low of $31.18 and a 52-week high of $57.54.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 22.13%. AllianceBernstein’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.44%.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, diversified investment management and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB).

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.