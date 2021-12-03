Alliance Global Partners Trims iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) Target Price to $11.00

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) had its price objective trimmed by Alliance Global Partners from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group from $9.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

ICLK opened at $5.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $551.21 million, a P/E ratio of -44.92 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.45. iClick Interactive Asia Group has a 52-week low of $4.13 and a 52-week high of $19.10.

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). iClick Interactive Asia Group had a negative net margin of 3.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in the second quarter valued at $67,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group by 1,913.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,180 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in the second quarter valued at $110,000. 35.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Company Profile

iClick Interactive Asia Group Ltd. is a holding company, engages in the provision of online marketing and data technology platform. Its data-driven solutions help marketers identify, engage, and activate potential customers, monitor and measure the results of marketing campaigns, and create content catering to potential customers across different content distribution channels through both personal computer and mobile devices.

