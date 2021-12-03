Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) President Buys $1,646,875.00 in Stock

Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) President Joseph Patrick Brandon acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $658.75 per share, with a total value of $1,646,875.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Joseph Patrick Brandon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 30th, Joseph Patrick Brandon bought 2,500 shares of Alleghany stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $652.45 per share, with a total value of $1,631,125.00.

NYSE Y opened at $658.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $663.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $670.93. Alleghany Co. has a one year low of $563.47 and a one year high of $737.89.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.60) by $3.34. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter. Alleghany had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 5.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.23 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on Y shares. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 target price on shares of Alleghany in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Alleghany from $890.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of Y. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Alleghany during the first quarter worth $61,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alleghany by 20.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alleghany by 113.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 10,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,698,000 after purchasing an additional 5,693 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alleghany by 14.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,505,000 after buying an additional 6,282 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Alleghany by 659.0% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. 83.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alleghany

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

