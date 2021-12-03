Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) Now Covered by Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) in a research report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Allbirds in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Allbirds in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Allbirds in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Allbirds in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Allbirds presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.91.

Get Allbirds alerts:

Shares of BIRD opened at $16.07 on Monday. Allbirds has a twelve month low of $15.49 and a twelve month high of $32.44.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $62.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.96 million.

In other Allbirds news, major shareholder Maveron Equity Partners V, L.P sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $30,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 23,500 shares of Allbirds stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total transaction of $452,845.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About Allbirds

Allbirds Inc is a lifestyle brand with naturally derived materials to make footwear and apparel products. Allbirds Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Read More: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Allbirds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allbirds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.