All Season Financial Advisors Inc. Takes Position in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

All Season Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,456 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AB. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in AllianceBernstein by 3.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 46,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein in the second quarter valued at about $1,368,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in AllianceBernstein by 33.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,363 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 21.1% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the second quarter worth about $2,275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.24% of the company’s stock.

Get AllianceBernstein alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AllianceBernstein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of AllianceBernstein from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.29.

Shares of AllianceBernstein stock traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $50.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,679. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.40. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a twelve month low of $31.18 and a twelve month high of $57.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.44 and a 200-day moving average of $49.70.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 22.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is 99.44%.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, diversified investment management and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.