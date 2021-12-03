All Season Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New $2.16 Million Investment in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

All Season Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 42,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,000. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of All Season Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 11,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 8,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 69,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period.

DGRO stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.93. 17,271 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,685,792. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $43.44 and a 52 week high of $54.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.83.

