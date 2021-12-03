All Season Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $818,000 in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

All Season Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 5,260 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 9,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 101.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 8,840 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 372,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,726,000 after acquiring an additional 9,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $56,000.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX traded down $0.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $109.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,411. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.90 and a fifty-two week high of $114.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.47.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Read More: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.