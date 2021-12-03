All Season Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

All Season Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,891 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF makes up about 3.7% of All Season Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. All Season Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $4,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFAV. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 14.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,134,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,952,000 after acquiring an additional 912,328 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $15,387,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 7,581.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 192,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after buying an additional 190,076 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 132.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 315,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,736,000 after buying an additional 179,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,942,000.

BATS:EFAV traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 834,125 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $64.68 and a 12-month high of $76.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.87.

