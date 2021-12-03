Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Short Interest Update

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 434,100 shares, a decline of 33.7% from the October 31st total of 654,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 226,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALKT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alkami Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.86.

ALKT opened at $25.53 on Friday. Alkami Technology has a twelve month low of $24.01 and a twelve month high of $49.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 9.72 and a current ratio of 9.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.20.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $39.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.66 million. The business’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alkami Technology will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alkami Technology news, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 6,465 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $184,446.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 46,543 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $1,396,755.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 291,097 shares of company stock worth $7,957,317 over the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALKT. General Atlantic L.P. purchased a new stake in Alkami Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $668,092,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Alkami Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,837,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Alkami Technology by 125.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,663,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,046,000 after buying an additional 924,593 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,254,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,515,000. 40.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alkami Technology Company Profile

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

