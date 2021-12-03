Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) Trading Down 9.6%

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS) shares traded down 9.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.85 and last traded at $13.85. 8,533 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 160,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.32.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aligos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.72. The company has a market capitalization of $583.74 million and a PE ratio of -4.03.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.54 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALGS. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 2,859.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 469,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,280,000 after purchasing an additional 453,545 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 55.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,084,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,099,000 after purchasing an additional 388,166 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 59.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 983,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,045,000 after purchasing an additional 368,539 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,865,000. Finally, Acuta Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,368,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

Aligos Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALGS)

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.

