Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ALFVY. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Alfa Laval AB (publ) to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alfa Laval AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.50.

Get Alfa Laval AB (publ) alerts:

OTCMKTS:ALFVY opened at $39.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Alfa Laval AB has a 1-year low of $25.55 and a 1-year high of $44.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.54 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.06.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). Alfa Laval AB (publ) had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Alfa Laval AB will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alfa Laval AB (publ)

Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. It operates through the following business segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. The Energy segment is comprised of brazed and fusion bonded heat exchangers, energy separation, gasketed plate heat exchangers and welded heat exchangers.

Featured Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Alfa Laval AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfa Laval AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.