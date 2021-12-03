Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ALFVY. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Alfa Laval AB (publ) to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alfa Laval AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.50.
OTCMKTS:ALFVY opened at $39.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Alfa Laval AB has a 1-year low of $25.55 and a 1-year high of $44.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.54 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.06.
About Alfa Laval AB (publ)
Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. It operates through the following business segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. The Energy segment is comprised of brazed and fusion bonded heat exchangers, energy separation, gasketed plate heat exchangers and welded heat exchangers.
