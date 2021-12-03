Aleafia Health Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALEAF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Aleafia Health Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALEAF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,626,300 shares, an increase of 23.7% from the October 31st total of 2,122,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 910,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

OTCMKTS ALEAF opened at $0.11 on Friday. Aleafia Health has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.19 and a 200-day moving average of $0.27.

Separately, Raymond James downgraded Aleafia Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Aleafia Health, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, which focuses on medical cannabis healthcare solutions. It operates medical cannabis care through medical cannabis clinics, processing and distribution facility, and innovative research. Its brands include Emblem and Symbl. The company was founded on February 02, 2007 and is headquartered in Concord, Canada.

