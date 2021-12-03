Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) is SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 36.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,136 shares during the period. Alcoa accounts for 0.7% of SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Alcoa in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter.

In other Alcoa news, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 166,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total value of $8,052,259.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:AA opened at $45.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Alcoa Co. has a twelve month low of $17.30 and a twelve month high of $57.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.00.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Alcoa had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.17) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 14th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This is a positive change from Alcoa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Alcoa’s payout ratio is currently 9.30%.

Several brokerages recently commented on AA. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Alcoa from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Alcoa from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Argus raised shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $49.94 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alcoa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Alcoa from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.25.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

