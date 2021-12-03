Albion Financial Group UT Increases Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Albion Financial Group UT increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.2% during the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 32,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after buying an additional 4,796 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.1% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 35,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Davidson Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.9% during the second quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 57.7% during the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 29,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 10,829 shares during the period. Finally, WMS Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.4% during the second quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 20,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 135,405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total transaction of $11,856,061.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $54,610,851.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $73.89 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $91.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.98. The company has a market capitalization of $186.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.87%.

MRK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Argus raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.17.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

