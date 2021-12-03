Albion Financial Group UT Buys Shares of 4,241 SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOFI. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the second quarter worth $38,000. Cypress Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the second quarter worth $45,000. 46.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Vice Chairman Thomas Clayton Wilkes sold 1,119,413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total value of $16,970,301.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Micah Heavener sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 90,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,667,171 shares of company stock worth $395,648,211. 35.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SOFI opened at $16.43 on Friday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $10.37 and a one year high of $28.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 17.29 and a quick ratio of 17.29.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $277.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.16 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SOFI shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on SoFi Technologies from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.57.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

