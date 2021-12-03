Albion Financial Group UT Buys 74 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Albion Financial Group UT increased its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Amundi bought a new position in Ecolab in the second quarter worth about $204,144,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 8,040.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 901,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $185,585,000 after purchasing an additional 889,962 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 23.9% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,196,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $658,341,000 after purchasing an additional 617,083 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 5.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,743,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,424,409,000 after purchasing an additional 587,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 6.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,876,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,004,410,000 after purchasing an additional 292,806 shares in the last quarter. 72.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ECL stock opened at $224.65 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $201.15 and a 12-month high of $238.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $223.56 and its 200 day moving average is $219.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Ecolab had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.10%.

In other news, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 173,036 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $38,680,467.44. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 796,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,153,109.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Machiel Duijser sold 1,452 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.75, for a total transaction of $323,433.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 228,027 shares of company stock worth $51,503,736 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

ECL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday. They set a $235.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $189.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.50.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

