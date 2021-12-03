Albion Financial Group UT Buys 154 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Albion Financial Group UT increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 133.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 269 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 27,285.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,159,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,755,000 after buying an additional 1,155,532 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 576,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,367,000 after buying an additional 8,805 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 573,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,818,000 after buying an additional 22,931 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 22.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 466,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,527,000 after buying an additional 86,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 35.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 376,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,005,000 after acquiring an additional 98,017 shares in the last quarter. 51.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRSP stock opened at $76.85 on Friday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a fifty-two week low of $73.19 and a fifty-two week high of $220.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.00. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 2.09.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.75) by $0.08. CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 45.64%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $160.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company.

William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.71.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

