Albion Financial Group UT Boosts Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Albion Financial Group UT lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,883 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,385 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 184,939 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,631,000 after acquiring an additional 37,323 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,669 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 8,980 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. 90.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.65.

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $140.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.32. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.94 and a 1-year high of $157.08. The company has a market capitalization of $35.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.12.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 142.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

