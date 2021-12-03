Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.870-$1.880 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $721.70 million-$731.90 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $713.91 million.

Alarm.com stock traded up $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $79.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,027. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.48. The company has a quick ratio of 8.01, a current ratio of 8.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Alarm.com has a one year low of $74.67 and a one year high of $108.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.13.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15. Alarm.com had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $192.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Alarm.com will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALRM shares. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alarm.com from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, William Blair reissued a hold rating on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $107.86.

In related news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total value of $33,866.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total transaction of $90,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,711 shares of company stock worth $7,593,759. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

