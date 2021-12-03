Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alamos is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer with diversified production from three operating mines in North America. This includes the Young-Davidson mine in northern Ontario, Canada and the Mulatos and El Chanate mines in Sonora State, Mexico. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.17.

AGI opened at $7.27 on Tuesday. Alamos Gold has a 1-year low of $6.94 and a 1-year high of $9.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -121.15, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.97.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Alamos Gold had a positive return on equity of 6.57% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $198.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Alamos Gold will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently -166.64%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alamos Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $568,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alamos Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,925,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Alamos Gold by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 24,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 5,497 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Alamos Gold by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,087,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,827,000 after acquiring an additional 16,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Alamos Gold by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 609,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.60% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

